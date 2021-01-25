Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.36. 70,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,071. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $247.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.