Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $446.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,193. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $424.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.45. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $451.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

