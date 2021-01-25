Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.31. 197,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,899. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

