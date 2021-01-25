Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,841 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $1,968,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $150.57. 6,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

