Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.5% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Resource Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $5,218,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $274,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.48. 147,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,542. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $124.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.29.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.