Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 12,375 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHM. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,600. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $50.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

