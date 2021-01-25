Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 1,850 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.83. 265,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,932,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

