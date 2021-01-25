Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 407.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.89. The company had a trading volume of 68,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,476. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.82. The stock has a market cap of $224.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

