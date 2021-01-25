Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 270 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.6% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. CX Institutional increased its position in BlackRock by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,168 shares of company stock worth $797,989 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK traded down $10.69 on Monday, hitting $724.36. 25,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $719.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The firm has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.