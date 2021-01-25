Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 3,595 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,332,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.87. The stock had a trading volume of 103,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,195. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.46. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $144.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

