Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 573 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.3% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.48.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.80 on Monday, hitting $256.30. The company had a trading volume of 60,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.23 and a 200-day moving average of $238.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

