Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells $1,432,000.00 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
TMHC opened at $30.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $30.45.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
