Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells $1,432,000.00 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TMHC opened at $30.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $30.45.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 579.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 430,482 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,049,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,041,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,082,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after buying an additional 279,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

