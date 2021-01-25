TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TCF. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

