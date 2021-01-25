TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Tops $0.0142 on Top Exchanges

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $170,859.87 and $3,447.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

