TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 8,600,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 8,864,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.02.

The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 818,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 26.6% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,807,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

