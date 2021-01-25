TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 8,600,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 8,864,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.
FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.02.
The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.