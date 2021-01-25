Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to report $143.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.60 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $144.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $570.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.03 million to $572.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $570.19 million, with estimates ranging from $566.19 million to $574.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

TGP opened at $12.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

