Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after buying an additional 34,161 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,876,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC opened at $263.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.92 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $93.56 and a one year high of $263.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,517.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,354 shares of company stock worth $55,185,594. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Stephens cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.13.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.