Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Position Decreased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,332,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,501.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 58,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 39,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $24.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $287.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,072,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,786. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.53 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.56 and a fifty-two week high of $294.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,354 shares of company stock valued at $55,185,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.13.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.