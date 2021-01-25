Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €3.24 ($3.81) and last traded at €3.24 ($3.81). Approximately 447,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 541% from the average daily volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.23 ($3.80).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TC1 shares. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.89. The stock has a market cap of $413.28 million and a P/E ratio of -13.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

