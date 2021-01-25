Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.33.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $3.22 on Monday, hitting $385.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,098. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

