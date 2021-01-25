Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s share price was down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 3,305,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,994,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Teligent at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

