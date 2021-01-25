Tellor (TRB) Market Cap Reaches $53.56 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $32.22 or 0.00095923 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $53.56 million and $60.02 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00073897 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00797832 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006445 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00051847 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.90 or 0.04348853 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015376 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017215 BTC.
Tellor Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “
Buying and Selling Tellor
Tellor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
