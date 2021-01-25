TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$27.00

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.55.

T stock opened at C$26.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of C$18.55 and a 52-week high of C$27.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.35.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

