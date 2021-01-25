TELUS (NYSE:TU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.04

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 29813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TU. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,604,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $502,915,000 after acquiring an additional 361,647 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,381,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,254,000 after acquiring an additional 547,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,291 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,463,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,844,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $120,373,000 after acquiring an additional 740,418 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

