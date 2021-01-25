Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

TME has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Shares of TME opened at $27.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $4,169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 76.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

