Tendies 1-Day Volume Tops $53.54 Million (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One Tendies token can currently be bought for about $0.0813 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $612,865.53 and approximately $53.54 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00053069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00124741 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00071560 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00271174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00067677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00036724 BTC.

Tendies Token Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,934,546 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,534,546 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

