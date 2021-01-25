Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Up 5.3%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.43. 1,725,562 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,125,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.27 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,971 shares of company stock valued at $487,277. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

