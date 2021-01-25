Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for about 1.2% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Teradyne by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,541 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,743 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TER. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.91.

Teradyne stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.22. 15,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $143.40.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.