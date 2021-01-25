Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $162.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $107.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

Shares of TER stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.18. 73,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,984. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41.

In related news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $631,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 318,541 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,743 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

