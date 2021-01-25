TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Hits $0.0017

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 90.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $163,221.49 and $168,067.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TerraCredit

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

