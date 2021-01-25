TerraKRW Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $45.82 million and approximately $120,885.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00129345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00072899 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00283124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00037474 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,308,673,320 coins and its circulating supply is 50,307,944,211 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

