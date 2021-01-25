Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,833,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,033 shares of company stock worth $82,793,823 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $846.64 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $884.49. The company has a market cap of $802.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,700.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $718.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.98.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

