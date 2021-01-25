Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,033 shares of company stock valued at $82,793,823. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.98.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $22.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $869.38. 1,177,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,899,188. The company has a market capitalization of $824.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,700.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $884.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $718.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.21.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.