Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Tether has a total market cap of $24.98 billion and approximately $96.10 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00129031 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00072287 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00277673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00069434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038371 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,579.31 or 0.91323044 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 25,510,299,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,973,594,865 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.