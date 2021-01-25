Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,068 shares during the period. Tetra Tech comprises 8.1% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned about 0.36% of Tetra Tech worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of TTEK traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.81. 424,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,618. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $121,893.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $1,053,384.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,565,108.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.