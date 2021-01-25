Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 28.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 526.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.22.

TXN stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.54. The stock had a trading volume of 137,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,414. The firm has a market cap of $158.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

