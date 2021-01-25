Tezos Price Hits $2.96 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Tezos token can currently be bought for $2.96 or 0.00009169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and approximately $394.73 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 757,967,420 tokens. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

