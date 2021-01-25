The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Trimmed by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. The Allstate accounts for approximately 2.2% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,261. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

