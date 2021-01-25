The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Decreased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the period. The Allstate makes up 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Allstate worth $21,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 32.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 1,463.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 8.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in The Allstate by 25.2% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

The Allstate stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

