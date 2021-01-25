The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Get The AZEK alerts:

Shares of AZEK opened at $41.70 on Monday. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 70.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.34 million. Analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.