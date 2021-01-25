The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,246 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

Shares of BK opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.