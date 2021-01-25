The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,946 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $205.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.52. The company has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB raised their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

