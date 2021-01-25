The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.55

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 18815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $672.89 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.

In related news, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321. 65.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 134.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

