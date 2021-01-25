The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) a C$22.00 Price Target

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$22.00 price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.47.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

IMO traded up C$0.19 on Monday, hitting C$25.80. The company had a trading volume of 505,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,072. The firm has a market cap of C$18.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.92. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$33.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.