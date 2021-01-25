The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Lifted by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $289.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

