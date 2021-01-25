The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.68.

NYSE GS opened at $289.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

