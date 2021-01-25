The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates C$28.00 Price Target for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) received a C$28.00 target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.31.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$31.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.42. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.40 per share, with a total value of C$43,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,365,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,631,284.38. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total transaction of C$770,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at C$3,617,853.08. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 46,350 shares of company stock worth $1,222,991 and sold 249,350 shares worth $7,627,602.

About Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.