The Graph (GRT) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $713.51 million and $280.44 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00074249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00805522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.05 or 0.04370404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017247 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

