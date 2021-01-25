The Graph (GRT) Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $666.28 million and approximately $200.43 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00071798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.71 or 0.00799423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00049413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.69 or 0.04340988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017562 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

GRT is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

The Graph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

