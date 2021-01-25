The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Lessened by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,601,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,139,781. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

The Hershey stock opened at $148.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.89. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

